Google hosts computer science event at Parkrose Middle School

Some Portland middle school students played host to a special guests Tuesday morning while also taking advantage of a rare opportunity.

Governor Kate Brown and several computer experts from Google visited Parkrose Middle School, and it's all part of Google's computer science roadshow.

Google representatives helped kids with hands on computer coding exercises.

Gov. Brown says she wants all Oregon kids to have similar experiences to help them plan for their futures.

"These are the types of classrooms that make that happen. It's hands on learning opportunities that awaken students to the power of their own potential," said Gov. Brown.

Google's CS First Roadshow is currently touring classrooms around the country, providing students with interactive opportunities to learn about computer science.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.