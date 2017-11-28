Oregon City police searching for car theft suspects who used stolen credit cards in Portland

Surveillance images of Oregon City theft suspects, along with car stolen from hospital in Oregon City and a similar 1995 Honda Accord (Images: Oregon City Police Department)

Police are searching for suspects who stole a car from a hospital in Oregon City and then used stolen credit cards in Portland.

Oregon City officers released surveillance images of a wanted man and woman Tuesday.

A 1995 Honda Accord was stolen from the parking structure of Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center, 1500 Division St., at around 5 a.m. Nov. 23.

A few hours later, credit cards that were inside the stolen car were used at several locations in Portland.

The first suspect is a white man, around 20 to 30 years old, with a thin build. He was wearing black jeans, a black Nike T-shirt and black and gray jacket.

The second suspect is a white woman, around 20 years old, with a thin build. She was wearing black pants and a black jacket.

The stolen Honda Accord is blue with Oregon plates CK64596.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616.

