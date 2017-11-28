Man accused murdering mother, burning body in Beaverton deemed unfit for trial

A Connecticut family's intricate Christmas display could be forced to turn off its 300,000 lights after complaints from neighbors.More >
A Connecticut family's intricate Christmas display could be forced to turn off its 300,000 lights after complaints from neighbors.More >
Scarlet fever is on the rise in England and East Asia, according to research published Monday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, and investigators don't know why.More >
Scarlet fever is on the rise in England and East Asia, according to research published Monday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, and investigators don't know why.More >
Friends and family of a Scotts Mills man are remembering his nice smile and willingness to help others. They say, Daniel Ramsey, 24, was taken from them far too soon.More >
Friends and family of a Scotts Mills man are remembering his nice smile and willingness to help others. They say, Daniel Ramsey, 24, was taken from them far too soon.More >
When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.More >
When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.More >
Police say a 23-year-old woman left her dead newborn child in a bag under the porch of her father's Pennsylvania home.More >
Police say a 23-year-old woman left her dead newborn child in a bag under the porch of her father's Pennsylvania home.More >
A few hours after a Honda Accord was stolen from Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City, credit cards inside the car were used at stores in Portland.More >
A few hours after a Honda Accord was stolen from Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City, credit cards inside the car were used at stores in Portland.More >
An assault suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night after a SWAT situation developed in the Vancouver area when deputies responded to a report of a man firing a rifle at his neighbors.More >
An assault suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night after a SWAT situation developed in the Vancouver area when deputies responded to a report of a man firing a rifle at his neighbors.More >
A man accused of murdering his mother and burning her body in a fire pit in Beaverton has been deemed unfit for trial.More >
A man accused of murdering his mother and burning her body in a fire pit in Beaverton has been deemed unfit for trial.More >
Police are searching for a missing Gresham man who was last heard from on Nov. 16.More >
Police are searching for a missing Gresham man who was last heard from on Nov. 16.More >