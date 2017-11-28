Man accused murdering mother, burning body in Beaverton deemed unfit for trial

A man accused of murdering his mother and burning her body in a fire pit in Beaverton has been deemed unfit for trial.

A judge found Matthew Gutierrez, 25, unfit to aid and assist in his own defense Tuesday.

Gutierrez was arrested in July after officers conducted a welfare check at the home of his mother, 57-year-old Katherine McDowell, on the 11500 block of Southwest 11th Street.

McDowell was supposed to pick up a family member at the airport, but she never arrived there.

Police said human remains were found in a fire pit on the property.

Gutierrez was arrested on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse. He had been arrested twice previously on charges of domestic violence involving his family, including his mother about four months earlier.

Gutierrez was ordered to go to the Oregon State Hospital on Tuesday for further evaluation. Another court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

