Family, friends of N. Portland hit-and-run victim want driver to come forward

Friends and family of a Scotts Mills man are remembering his nice smile and willingness to help others.

They say, Daniel Ramsey, 24, was taken from them far too soon.

His girlfriend, Darian Conley, said the two of them were headed to get something to eat Sunday night in north Portland.

They got to the intersection of North Fessenden Street and Alma Avenue. They looked to cross the street and noticed several cars blocks away. They began to cross when she Conley said one of the cars came flying toward them.

“We were about to cross over to the other side and he said 'babe wait,'” Conley said.

In those few seconds, she looked up and saw a car 10 to 15 feet away.

“Then I felt his hand leave mine and that was it,” Conley said.

Police say Ramsey was killed and left lying in the road and the driver of a BMW 525i took off. The car was spotted on several surveillance cameras at nearby businesses.

“For the sake of his friends and family I hope you turn yourself in,” Conley said of the driver.

She adds what she will miss most is Ramsey's smile, caring attitude and always putting others before himself.

With a smile on her face and a tear in her eye, she is now cherishing those precious moments and holding onto the memories they created even closer.

“He is going to be watching over me, I’m just going to try and make him happy and make sure that he is proud,” Conley said.

Investigators said the car involved in the crash will likely have some front-end damage. They are asking anyone who sees the car or knows something about this case to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.