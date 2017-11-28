Accused Yamhill gunman appears in court; pregnant woman calls good Samaritan a 'hero'

The man charged with shooting a good Samaritan outside of a Yamhill pizzeria faced a judge for the first time Tuesday, while the victim’s family talked about his injuries.

With a cast on his left arm, 67-year-old Richard Mershon appeared in court through a video feed, charged with attempted murder, assault and more.

Investigators say Mershon shot 27-year-old David Trivelpiece in the neck and his grandfather is still stunned.

“I could hardly believe it,” said Wendell Trivelpiece. “But I guess he seen a situation where he was needed and run in there and got himself shot.”

The incident happened last Friday night at Zippy’s Pizza in Yamhill. Deputies say Mershon was drunk and causing a scene. When a pregnant employee tried to drive him home, the woman tells FOX 12 he hit her in the face.

Officers said a man tried to intervene and was shot at but was able to escape without being injured.

Police said David Trivelpiece was across the street from the restaurant when he heard the gunfire and ran over to help, but that’s when Mershon is accused of shooting David Trivelpiece in the neck.

Tanea Storm owns a bakery across the street from Zippy’s Pizza and has served David Trivelpiece, his wife and young daughter.

“Everyone knows everyone around here. So I think it’s more a shock to the community," said Storm.

Storm thinks it was bad combination of alcohol, anger and guns, which she says, there are plenty of around Yamhill.

“We have a lot of people here that do carry firearms and they’re very vocal about it,” said Storm. “But it’s because they feel they have to be able to protect themselves and their family.”

Wendell Trivelpiece says his grandson is suffering with paralysis, but he is showing improvement.

“He’s had quite a time with movement, but I guess they finally got a little bit so they’re pretty enthused over it. Pray for him, I guess," said Wendell Trivelpiece.

David Trivelpiece is being treated at OHSU in Portland.

Danielle Keenan-Holverson is the pregnant woman Mershon allegedly assaulted before the shooting. She tells FOX 12 she called Trivelpiece at the hospital and he told her he was so glad she made it to safety.

Keenan-Holverson added, “I unfortunately had to meet him under these circumstances, but will be forever grateful for his heroism and compassion.”

Mershon is being held in the Yamhill County Jail without bail until his next court appearance on December 8.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.