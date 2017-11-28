Suspect taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Vancouver

An assault suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night after a SWAT situation developed in the Vancouver area when deputies responded to a report of a man firing a rifle at his neighbors.

A 911 call was made from the 10400 block of Northeast 50th Avenue at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The caller reported that a neighbor, James Froehilc, had pointed a rifle at them and fired at least three rounds.

Deputies arrived and removed the victims from the area.

Deputies then attempted to make contact with the suspect. Investigators said Froehilc came out of the house armed with a rifle, before dropping the rifle and retreating into his home.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and surrounded the house with Froehilc barricaded inside.

Deputies said several attempts were made to contact Froehilc, and just before 7:45 p.m. they took him into custody without incident.

Froehilc is being charged with first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and felony harassment.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.