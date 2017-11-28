Washington man sentenced to jail after shooting threat, high-speed I-5 chase

A man accused of threatening to commit a “Las Vegas-style” shooting before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase down Interstate 5 from Joint Base Lewis-McChord was sentenced to 45 days in jail.

Christopher Bleavins, 35, of Lakewood, Washington, pleaded guilty last week to charges of third-degree assault, attempt to elude and felony hit and run involving injuries.

Bleavins was arrested in October.

Investigators said Bleavins made shooting threats to emergency dispatchers and was approached by military police at the base. Bleavins is retired from the military and has PTSD, according to investigators.

Bleavins led law enforcement on a chase down I-5 with speeds topping 100 mph. Bleavins caused multiple crashes, and dashcam video from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office showed some of the dangerous driving.

Bleavins crashed near Milepost 33 in Cowlitz County and he was taken into custody.

Bleavins was sentenced last week to 45 days in jail, one year probation and an $800 fine. Restitution for the crash victims will be determined at a later date.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.