Fire damages home, garage in Lebanon; one woman injured

A Lebanon woman was taken to the hospital after a fire tore through a house and garage Tuesday afternoon.

Lebanon Fire District responded to a home in the 400 block of West Maple Street at 2:01 p.m. on the report of a fire.

When crews arrived, they saw fire and smoke from the garage and one person down in the yard.

A medic unit arrived on scene and administered advanced life support to the victim, identified as Cynthia Poole, 56.

Poole was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, where she was stabilized and then transported by helicopter to the Oregon Burn Center at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland. Poole's injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes. Crews remained on scene for about four hours mopping up hot spots.

Lebanon Fire District said the fire started in a converted garage and spread to the main house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this fire should contact Deputy Fire Marshal Ken Foster at 541-451-1901.

