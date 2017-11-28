Police: Suspect carjacks salesman during test drive in Hillsboro

Hillsboro police are searching for a man who carjacked a salesman during a test drive Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they received a call about the carjacking at 4:36 p.m.

According to police, the suspect walked into Thomas Auto Sales on Tualatin Valley Highway and asked to take a car on a test drive. While on the test drive, the man pulled out a small pistol and told the salesman to get out of the car.

Once the salesman was out of the car near Southeast Witch Hazel Road, the suspect drove off.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, with a bald head and thin build. He was wearing a white hoodie and had a blue backpack. The suspect was driving a red 2010 Dodge Charger with a magnetic dealer plate and a yellow warranty sticker on the front passenger side window.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hillsboro Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.