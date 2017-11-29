Police searching for Gresham man last known to be near Crater Lake

Police are searching for a missing Gresham man who was last heard from on Nov. 16.

Police said Cory Allan Watkins, 30, planned to travel to Toketee Falls in the Umpqua National Forest before returning home to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

Watkins was last known to be near Crater lake on Nov. 14 and last talked with his family on Nov. 16.

Police said Watkins never returned home for Thanksgiving, and his family and friends are concerned for his wellbeing. They believe he may be lost.

Watkins is described as white with blond hair and hazel eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He was driving a blue 1996 Subaru Legacy with an Oregon license plate 292HTE.

Anyone with information about Watkins' whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency police dispatch.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.