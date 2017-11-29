Police: Suspect arrested in connection to Nov. 7 deadly stabbing

Police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened on Nov. 7.

Portland police said they arrested Jacob J. McGhee at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday for the stabbing death of 30-year-old Richard Whitemore.

On Nov. 7, police responded to the area of Southeast 2nd Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street around 11:24 p.m. Tuesday on the report of a stabbing.

When officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, they found Whitemore lying on the ground and a large amount of blood around him.

Whitemore was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Whitemore died of homicidal violence as a result of a sharp force injury.

Police said detectives developed probable cause to arrest McGhee for the death of Whitemore.

On Tuesday, officers working in the area of East Burnside Street and 14th Avenue when they saw McGhee and arrested him.

McGhee was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon and a post prison violation for a previous conviction of robbery in the second degree.

