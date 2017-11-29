Police investigating car crash, gunfire in SE Portland after man found dead

A man was found dead inside an SUV late Tuesday night in southeast Portland, and now homicide detectives are investigating his death.

At 11:03 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting and car crash north of Southeast Stark Street on Southeast 157th Avenue.

While officers were on their way to the area, police said multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunfire.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found a white SUV that had been involved in a crash and a man inside the SUV.

Emergency medical responders determined the man was dead. No details on the man’s cause of death were released.

Officers contacted witnesses around the scene while others searched the neighborhood with K-9 teams for suspects involved in the shooting, but no suspects were found.

Police said the shooting suspects aren’t believed to be an immediate threat to the public’s safety.

One man found dead in crashed car in SE. neighbors also report hearing gunfire. #Fox12Oregon #shooting pic.twitter.com/KSQWrs5HI8 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) November 29, 2017

No information on suspects was released by police.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and includes homicide detectives, forensic evidence division criminalists and members of the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.

Streets in the area of SE Stark and SE 157th are open now following the shooting investigation this morning. #PDXtraffic — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) November 29, 2017

Police are asking anyone with information on the deadly incident to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.