Deputies arrest man suspected of sleeping in Washington Co. home, stealing

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they said broke into a home, slept on the bedroom floor next to the couple living there and stole several items early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m., a woman called 911 to report a stranger had been in her and her husband's home at Northwest 107th Avenue and Northwest Lee Street. The suspect was described as a transient black man.

The couple said they told the man to leave and after he did, they called police and realized their two iPhones, wallets, checkbook and iPad were missing.

Deputies found the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Ervin Solomon, about two blocks away on Southwest Celeste Lane.

Solomon was taken into custody. He was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Deputies said they tracked one of the missing phones with the Find My iPhone mobile app and set off an audible alarm to track Solomon.

Solomon was found under a porch with K-9 assistance.

Deputies also found more stolen property in Solomon's possession and are working to locate the other items' owners.

