On the Go with Joe at Holiday Ale Festival

An annual event that says cheers to the holiday season is back in Portland’s living room for the next few days.

The Holiday Ale Festival is back once again at Pioneer Courthouse Square for its 22nd year.

The festival kicks off Wednesday at 11 a.m. and runs through Sunday and features more than 50 beers guests can enjoy.

While the festival celebrates winter ales, attendees can stay warm in the festival tents with gas heaters.

More information on the festival, including ticket sales, the event’s schedule and its policies, can be found at HolidayAle.com.

