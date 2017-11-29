Man injured in shooting outside NE Portland strip club, police investigating

A shooting outside a northeast Portland strip club injured a man early Wednesday morning, police said.

At 1:53 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at Club SinRock, located at 12035 Northeast Glisan Street.

Police said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office contacted officers regarding a victim who had arrived at a Clackamas area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Based on preliminary information, 911 call takers and deputies believed the shooting occurred in Portland.

When officers responded to the hospital, they learned about the shooting outside Club SinRock, which followed a fight inside the club. Officers believe the victim was transported by a private vehicle after the shooting to the hospital.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a Portland area trauma level hospital for further treatment. The man’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police said they found evidence of gunfire when canvassing the area outside Club SinRock. The Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

Police did not identify the victim and did not release any suspect information.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division's Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.