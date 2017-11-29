Police: Gun found near Beaverton Transit Center, man detained

A man was detained by police Wednesday morning after shots were reported near the Beaverton Transit Center.

Beaverton police said members of the public called at 4:05 a.m. to report the sound of gun shots in the area of Southwest Canyon Road and Southwest Lombard Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene, saw a man who tried to elude them and detained him. Police said the man had a loaded firearm magazine.

A K-9 located a firearm in a bush. Police said shell casings were also found.

Officers did not find a shooting victim. Police are asking anyone with information on any victim to call 503-629-0111.

Police did not identify the man who was detained or report if he faces any charges.

