Reward offered in investigation into deadly N. Portland hit-and-run

Investigators believe the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on North Fessenden Street Sunday was a dark-colored, possibly black, 2000-2003 BMW 525i, similar to the one seen here. (Portland Police Bureau)

The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are now offering a reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the investigation of a deadly hit-and-run in north Portland.

Investigators said 24-year-old Daniel Gene Ramsey II was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross North Fessenden Street at North Alma Avenue just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the vehicle suspected in the crash was traveling at a high rate of speed headed east on North Fessenden Street. The driver fled the scene after the crash, traveling east past the six-point intersection at North Columbia Way.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored, possibly black, 2000-2003 BMW 525i with an unknown license plate. Investigators also believe the car would have significant damage to the hood and windshield from the crash.

Police have released a pair of surveillance videos of the suspected vehicle driving on North Fessenden Street around the time of the crash.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is now offering a cash reward that would lead to an arrest in this case. Tips can be submitted anonymously, either by calling the tip line at 503-823-4357, online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available for iOS and available for Android.

