Multnomah Falls Lodge, parking lot reopen after Eagle Creek Fire

A missing 7-year-old Salem boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.More >
A Porsche stolen nearly 27 years ago in Oregon has been discovered at the bottom of a steep, forested cliff by a man walking his dog.More >
Police say a North Carolina teenager was killed when the pickup truck he was riding in hit a log protruding from the back of a logging truck.More >
The burglary happened at Romana’s Mexican Restaurant on the morning of November 19.More >
A day after NBC announced his firing, Matt Lauer said Thursday that he is "truly sorry" for the pain he has caused.More >
New, long-acting drugs may hold hope for millions of people who often suffer migraines. Studies of two of these medicines, given as shots every month or so, found they cut the frequency of the notoriously painful and disabling headaches.More >
Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened outside the Mystic Gentleman's Club Wednesday night.More >
A Michigan woman is credited with cornering an alleged robbery suspect and holding him at gunpoint until authorities could arrive.More >
Authorities say a Louisiana mother threw her infant son at his father's feet, fracturing the baby's skull.More >
Police said a suspect broke into a Portland bicycle shop and stole almost every single bike inside, pushing the owner to close the business.More >
