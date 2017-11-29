Headwaters hosts Russian Tea Experience for holiday season

In search of a new holiday tradition? MORE found one foodies will absolutely love.

Headwaters, located inside Portland’s Heathman Hotel, is holding a Russian Tea Experience for the holidays.

Iron Chef America winner Vitaly Paley showed Stephanie Kralevich what he's put on the menu this year.

There are seatings every day for the Russian Tea between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. until New Year’s Day. Reservations must be made in advance.

For more information, visit HeadwatersPDX.com.

