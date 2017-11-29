Oregon State hires former QB Jonathan Smith as head football coach

Oregon State University has hired former Beavers quarterback Jonathan Smith as its next head football coach.

Reports of the hiring began to circulate online Wednesday morning. By 6 p.m., OSU made it official.

In a statement, Scott Barnes, vice president and director of athletics, called Smith, “one of the most successful student-athletes in Oregon State University history.”

Smith was the starting quarterback for OSU in 2000, when the Beavers finished 11-1, shared the Pac-10 championship and defeated Notre Dame 41-9 in the Fiesta Bowl.

"We are very excited about having Coach Smith lead our program," Barnes said. "We interviewed several qualified candidates and Coach Smith emerged as our top choice. He brings to Oregon State football an impressive plan to build our program. He has a unique perspective on what it means to be a part of Beaver Nation and to be successful for our student-athletes on and off the field."

Smith is the first OSU graduate to serve as the school’s head football coach.

He most recently worked as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Washington.

"Oregon State University is a special place and I have many memories of being a part of Beaver Nation," Smith said. "I played for some of the best coaches I have ever been around and learned many of the qualities I have utilized in my coaching career."

Smith served as a graduate assistant coach in 2002 and 2003 under coaches Dennis Erickson and Mike Riley, respectively.

His appointment to head coach is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.

OSU has scheduled a “welcome rally” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the club level of Reser Stadium. The rally is open to the public.

Assistant coach Cory Hall served as interim head coach for the Beavers after former coach Gary Andersen left the program during the 2017 season.

The Beavers won one game in 2017 and finished winless in the Pac-12, losing the Civil War 69-10 to Oregon.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.