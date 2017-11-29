Actor Bill Pullman talks to MORE about new movie

Actor Bill Pullman is taking on a new role: an aging cowboy out for revenge.

He stars in the upcoming film, "The Ballad of Lefty Brown."

Pullman is probably best known for playing the commander in chief in “Independence Day,” and he told MORE’s Molly Riehl that Lefty Brown is much less presidential and not your average western hero.

"The Ballad of Lefty Brown" is in theaters Dec. 15, but it can be watched at home before then.

The movie is available right now on DIRECTV cinema for a 72-hour rental.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.