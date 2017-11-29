Portland police add new K-9 to the team

There’s a new crime fighter in the Rose City: the latest addition to the Portland Police Bureau’s Canine Unit.

Portland police announced Wednesday the hiring of K-9 Chester, a 15-month-old purebred German Shepherd.

Chester was born and raised in Redland, Oregon, and was acquired by PPB from a former Lake Oswego police officer. He now works alongside Portland Officer Davidson.

Davidson has been a member and handler with PPB’s Canine Unit since 2011. His former partner, K-9 Bravo, retired earlier this year.

To make the bureau’s ranks, Chester has to complete a testing process first, then a 400-hour, 10-week training course led by a PPB Canine Unit trainer.

Police said Chester successfully passed his Oregon Police Canine Association state certification test two weeks ago.

