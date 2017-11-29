U.S. Postal Service letter carrier robbed in Gladstone; reward up to $10K offered

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $10,000 to track down the two men who robbed a letter carrier in Gladstone.

The robbery occurred at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of West Dartmouth Street and Beatrice Avenue.

The Postal Service did not release many details about the crime, citing the ongoing investigation. The letter carrier suffered minor injuries and a Postal Service vehicle sustained minor damage.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of mail.

The first suspect is described as a heavy-set man with a dark complexion between 20 to 30 years old. He is around 6 feet tall.

The second suspect is a man with light skin between 20 to 30 years old. He is described as 6 feet tall and thin.

The Postal Inspection Service reports the race and eye colors of the suspects are not known.

People are advised to not attempt to confront the suspects. Instead, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455, select option 2 and reference case 2530611-ROBB; or call the Gladstone Police Department at 503-655-8211 and reference case 17-1769.

A reward up to $10,000 is being offered by the Postal Service for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. All information provided to investigators will be kept strictly confidential.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.