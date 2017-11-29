Police: Burglars park stolen car in driveway, break into occupied NE Portland home

A pair of burglary suspects were caught after parking a stolen car in a northeast Portland driveway and breaking into a house with the homeowner inside, according to police.

Officers responded to the 8900 block of Northeast Thompson Street at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday.

A homeowner reported hearing several people inside his home with an unfamiliar vehicle in his driveway.

The homeowner was asked to meet responding officers outside of the home for his safety.

Police arrived and heard the suspects moving items inside the basement of the house.

As officers waited for a K-9 team to respond, one of the suspects left the house and was taken into custody.

The second suspect then walked outside, according to police, but quickly went back inside after seeing officers.

Investigators said as the second suspect attempted to escape out of a back window, a water pipe was broken and it flooded the basement.

Police eventually convinced the second suspect to surrender and he was taken into custody.

A K-9 team searched the home and no other suspects were found.

The suspects were identified as 42-year-old Derrick W. Dryden and 43-year-old Thomas L. Phelps. They were both booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges including burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Phelps faces an additional charge of criminal mischief, as well as parole violation in connection with a prior burglary conviction.

Police said the vehicle parked in the driveway was listed as stolen and had been parked there by the suspects.

Additional items believed to have been stolen during prior burglaries were recovered from the car, including leaf blowers and tool boxes.

Anyone who believes these items were stolen from them near the Madison South neighborhood is asked to call police at 503-823-BURG.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.