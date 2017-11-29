Corvallis man accused of sexually abusing two children in Lebanon

A Corvallis man was arrested in connection with a child sex abuse investigation in Lebanon.

Elias Gonzalez-Perez, 35, was taken into custody at his Corvallis home at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Gonzalez-Perez had “inappropriate contact” with two minors known to him who were both under the age of 14 years old. The abuse allegedly occurred between 2014 and 2016.

Gonzalez-Perez was booked into the Linn County Jail on three counts of first-degree sex abuse and four counts of private indecency.

The Lebanon Police Department reported having prior contact with Gonzalez-Perez due to a city ordinance violation and a traffic stop, but he has not been the focus of any prior criminal investigations in the city.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Taylor Jackson at 541-258-4357.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.