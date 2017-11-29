Salem man's van turned into Pakistani art

People living in south Salem may have seen a rolling masterpiece on the road lately - an eye-catching custom paint job on a family’s van, courtesy of a renowned Pakistani artist.

The project is very close to Fahd Saeed’s heart. He is originally from Pakistan where fantastic artistic designs are very common on cars and trucks.

While his van had a standard gray look before it was painted, the finished project is bursting with color and so intricate there are even small beads in the design.

The van was painted by Haider Ali, an artist who lives in Pakistan but does work all around the world.

Saeed first came across Ali’s work in Ohio and reached out to him on Facebook.

Because of schedules and logistics, they weren’t able to connect for a while, but Ali was on the West Coast this fall, so he came to Salem in October.

Saeed told FOX 12 it took Ali about a week to finish the job. Now the proud Pakistan-native is happy to show a part of his culture that many people may not have seen.

“Pakistan is always in the news, and there’s a lot of negative stereotypes around it and so forth, but Pakistan is a very beautiful place and a lot of beautiful people over there, as well,” he said. “This just showcases another aspect of Pakistan not many people have seen.”

Ali has also done work in London, India and here in the United States, both for the Smithsonian Folklife Festival and as part of a fellowship at the University of Southern California Pacific Asia Museum.

Saeed said the art is all about beauty peace, and bringing a smile to people’s faces.

