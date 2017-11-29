Owner says robbery, rising rent is forcing him to close Portland bike shop

Police said a suspect broke into a Portland bicycle shop and stole almost every single bike inside, pushing the owner to close the business.

Owner Molly Cameron owner said between the break-in and rising rent he's decided to close Portland Bicycle Studio for good after being in business for more than 15 years.

Cameron said it was just a few weeks ago when his north Portland shop was hit. At the time, the store actually looked like a place where people could come in and buy bikes, but now it sits empty.

“Everything's gone,” he said, blaming the thieves. "They cut the fence and must've drove the vehicle in, kicked in the back door, and took everything - took all the bikes off the floor, all my computers, you know, a ton of equipment and gear."

Cameron said the shop focused on high-end bikes and that altogether the thieves took a couple dozen bikes, a huge financial loss.

"It was a six-figure loss. I mean, yeah, it was well over six figures," he said. "Bikes in Portland range from super cheap and practical and very expensive and boutique, and, you know, we're a boutique bike shop and do a lot of high-end and expensive stuff."

The small business owner told FOX 12 another problem for his shop is that rent in Portland keeps rising.

“It's just gone up,” he said. “I think, in the last five or six years, you've seen a spike, a really sharp spike."

The break-in and higher rent both played a part in Cameron’s decision to move on from his business, so come Thursday, the long-time shop will go from open to closed for good.

Cameron said that luckily, he does have insurance and serial numbers for all of his bikes, and he hopes that the insurance helps him get back on his feet or that some of the bikes are found.

Anyone with any information about the break-in is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.