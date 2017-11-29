Police: Attempted murder suspect arrested after shooting man’s ear in McMinnville

Police arrested an attempted murder suspect who shot a man in the ear in McMinnville, according to investigators.

Christopher Ridenour, 29, of McMinnville, was arrested on charges including attempted murder, assault, menacing and felon in possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened at 6:40 p.m. Saturday near Northwest 9th and Hickory Street.

A man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to his ear, according to police. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said Ridenour knew the victim and approached him, leading to an altercation. During the incident, according to police, Ridenour pointed a handgun at the victim’s head and shot him once.

Ridenour left the area before law enforcement arrived at the scene Saturday, but he was arrested Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Rudolph at 503-434-7307, Ext. 5941 or leave a message on the McMinnville Police Department tip line at 503-434-2337.

