Missing 7-year-old Salem boy found safe

A missing 7-year-old Salem boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.

Police said Dylan Wood was last seen at 3:30 p.m. when he left Hallman Elementary School on foot.

Police along with members of the community searched for Wood near the elementary and near Northgate Park. Wood lives near the park and was known to spend time in that area.

Just before 10 p.m., police said Wood was located safe and will be reunited with his family.

No other information is available at this time.

