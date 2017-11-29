'Santa Paws' event held at Bridgeport Village - KPTV - FOX 12

'Santa Paws' event held at Bridgeport Village

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
(KPTV) (KPTV)
TIGARD, OR (KPTV) -

Some people take their kids to get a picture with Santa, but for many people, their pets are also a part of their family.

Bridgeport Village held an event on Wednesday called Santa Paws, where pets and their families where able to take a picture with Santa.

Many parents and kids, along with their pets, had a great time at the event.

"Santa is excellent with kids and dogs," said one parent at the event.

Santa Paws will take place again on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13. The event is open to dogs, cats, and birds.

For more information about Santa Paws, visit www.bridgeport-village.com/event/Santa-Paws/2145497554/

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.