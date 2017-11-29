'Santa Paws' event held at Bridgeport Village

Some people take their kids to get a picture with Santa, but for many people, their pets are also a part of their family.

Bridgeport Village held an event on Wednesday called Santa Paws, where pets and their families where able to take a picture with Santa.

Many parents and kids, along with their pets, had a great time at the event.

"Santa is excellent with kids and dogs," said one parent at the event.

Santa Paws will take place again on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13. The event is open to dogs, cats, and birds.

For more information about Santa Paws, visit www.bridgeport-village.com/event/Santa-Paws/2145497554/

