First-ever 'BrewLights' held at the Oregon Zoo

The Oregon Zoo kicked off its first-ever BrewLights on Wednesday night.

BrewLights was a one-night only experience for those who are 21 and older.

Visitors were able to sample local beer, wine and cider all while checking out the yearly ZooLights display. They were also able to grab a bite to eat from several food trucks from the Portland area.

FOX 12 spoke to several people who said the sold out event was a lot of fun.

"There's few things to get people interested in anything and it's going to be food, alcohol, and lights. Like we talk about raves, concerts or anything like this, people come to this stuff, like it's just an experience," said one BrewLights visitor.

No word on if the Oregon Zoo will do another BrewLights event next year.

