Police investigating shooting outside SE Portland gentleman's club

Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened outside the Mystic Gentleman's Club Wednesday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m. police responded to the report of gunfire at the club, located at 9950 Southeast Stark Street.

When officers arrived to the area, witnesses told them a man left the club, fired several rounds from a handgun into the air, and then left the area. Officers located evidence of gunfire at the scene.

No gunshot victims were found at the scene or have arrived at any area hospitals.

Police said the suspect is a white man in his 30s.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333, reference case number 17-393097.

