Multnomah Co. deputies: Two injured in stabbing on Greyhound bus; suspect arrested

Two people were hospitalized after they were injured in a stabbing while on a Greyhound bus that was traveling from Portland to Boise, Idaho on Interstate 84 late Wednesday night.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 11:40 p.m. on a Greyhound bus.

The bus had been traveling on I-84 and stopped just east of the Troutdale exit.

Two victims were transported to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Deputies took the suspect into custody at the scene. The suspect was later identified as 32-year-old Robert Moran Vasquez.

Vasquez was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault and 28 counts of reckless endangerment.

Citing the ongoing investigation, deputies did not release any other details about the investigation.

Greyhound released a statement to FOX 12 saying there were 40 customers on the bus, plus the driver, and three people were injured.

Greyhound released a statement to FOX 12 saying there were 40 customers on the bus, plus the driver, and three people were injured.

The remaining people on the Greyhound bus were taken to the Troutdale Policing Community Center on a TriMet bus, before continuing on to the original destination.

