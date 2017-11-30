On the Go with Joe at America’s Largest Christmas Bazaar - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at America’s Largest Christmas Bazaar

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas across Portland, including at the Expo Center.

America’s Largest Christmas Bazaar is in its second weekend of its 36th year.

Shoppers can stop by the Expo Center for gifts or for themselves Friday to Sunday. 

The bazaar has more than 900 booths of products and is complete with a special guest: Santa.

More event information, such as hours and admission, can be found at ExpoChristmasBazaar.com.

