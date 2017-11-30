Deputies investigating suspicious death near Sweet Home

Linn County deputies are investigating the suspicious death of a man found in a vehicle on a logging road sound of Sweet Home.

Undersheriff Jim Yon reported 911 dispatchers received a call Wednesday at 2:16 p.m. from a driver who said the vehicle had crashed off Brush Creek Road and that the driver had died.

When deputies responded to the scene they found the body inside of a 2012 Dodge pick-up but noted the incident was not a crash.

Deputies said that the victim, identified as 37-year-old Joseph Baker of Salem, showed no obvious signs of injury or trauma indicating “homicidal violence.”

The sheriff’s office noted that a cause of death has not yet been determined and that detectives and the medical examiner are continuing the investigation.

