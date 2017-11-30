Portland's comedy scene grows with new theater

More laughs have come to the Rose City, with a new theater in northeast Portland.

The Ape Theater is located at 126 Northeast Alberta Street in the basement of The Alberta Abbey.

For anyone wanting to learn and see comedy, the 40-seat black box theater, which is also a nonprofit, specializes in improvisation and sketch comedy.

MORE's Molly Riehl got a lesson in being a hit on stage from some funny folks.

To learn more about performances and classes, visit TheApeTheater.com.

