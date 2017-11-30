‘Turkey’ the rescued Thanksgiving sea turtle recovering at Oregon Coast Aquarium

An endangered olive ridley sea turtle rescued over the Thanksgiving holiday has hit a milestone in its recovery at the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

A Beaverton couple discovered the turtle on Benson Beach in southwest Washington on Nov. 22.

After the couple figured out what to do and called for help, the turtle ended up in the care of the aquarium in Newport just after midnight on Thanksgiving.

Staff members named the female turtle, “Turkey.”

Turkey was dehydrated and hypothermic and was immediately given fluids and antibiotics.

Veterinarians determined the turtle likely had not eaten in at least a month.

Now, after a week, aquarium staff said Turkey’s condition continues to improve, though they remain cautious about her prognosis.

Turkey is the first turtle to be treated in the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s newly renovated sea turtle holding area. The turtle also received X-rays with the aquarium’s new portable digital X-ray machine.

Turkey remains “buoyant and lethargic,” but the next goal is for her to accept solid food.

Sea turtles are not found on Oregon or Washington beaches unless they are stranded. Anyone who finds a sea turtle on the beach is asked to note its location, remain nearby to observe it and contact the Oregon State Police tip line at 1-800-452-7888 or the Marine Mammal Stranding Network in Oregon, Washington, and California at 1-866-767-6114.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.