'The Disaster Artist' brings cult classic 'The Room' to mainstream audiences

One of the most highly-anticipated films of the year is hitting select theaters Thursday night: "The Disaster Artist."

James Franco is bringing the story behind "The Room," known as the "worst movie ever made," to the masses.

Franco plays Tommy Wiseau, the director, writer, producer and star of "The Room."

Wiseau recently spoke to MORE's Stephanie Kralevich about "The Disaster Artist," which he said tells the true story of friendship - the one between him and "The Room" costar Greg Sestero, played by Dave Franco.

Wiseau is known for being very private about his personal life, including his age and where he was born, but "The Disaster Artist" brings the filmmaker's life to the public eye.

