Gang Enforcement Team investigating NE Portland shooting; victim found in SE Portland

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating a shooting in northeast Portland after a man was found with a gunshot wound in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to the 13000 block of Southeast Stark Street at 12:21 a.m. Thursday.

A 32-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

Investigators learned the shooting had occurred on the 15700 block of Northeast Halsey Street.

Police said evidence of gunfire was found at the scene in northeast Portland and seized as evidence.

Based on information learned during the initial investigation, the Gang Enforcement Team responded to continue investigating this case.

Police said there is no “useful” suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

