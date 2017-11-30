Eagle Creek Fire reaches 100 percent containment nearly 3 months after tearing through Gorge

The Eagle Creek Fire reached 100 percent containment nearly three months after it began to tear through the Columbia River Gorge.

Crews announced Thursday the fire was fully contained. The U.S. Forest Service, however, reported the fire has not been declared “out.”

The fire is not expected to grow any further, but some areas may still be smoldering within the fire perimeter, specifically in remote terrain.

The fire started Sept. 2 and within three days had grown to more than 20,000 acres. In all, it burned 48,831 acres in the Gorge.

The fire forced people to evacuate their homes and businesses, shut down Interstate 84 and threatened the Multnomah Falls Lodge, which was closed for months before reopening this week.

The massive fire also damaged or destroyed trails and landmarks in the Gorge, including the Oneonta Gorge Tunnel. Numerous areas and trails remain closed due to fire damage.

A 15-year-old boy from Vancouver is accused of starting the fire with fireworks. He is facing charges including reckless burning, unlawful possession of fireworks, depositing burning materials on forest lands, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering other persons.

The Eagle Creek Fire was considered 50 percent contained on Oct. 13 and did not see significant growth after that time.

The Forest Service said an incident commander will remain in the area to continue monitoring the fire, while other workers focus on protecting public safety in the closed areas.

For more information on the Eagle Creek Fire and areas that remain closed, go to fs.usda.gov/crgnsa.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.