Timbers announce club awards for 2017; Valeri named player of the year

Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.More >
Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.More >
The season may be over in Soccer City USA, but there is still plenty of activity going at Providence Park.More >
The season may be over in Soccer City USA, but there is still plenty of activity going at Providence Park.More >
The news that Caleb Porter is indeed out of Portland was certainly a shocker in Soccer City.More >
The news that Caleb Porter is indeed out of Portland was certainly a shocker in Soccer City.More >
The news of coach Caleb Porter’s departure was a big shock to Timbers fans, who are now left with big questions.More >
The news of coach Caleb Porter’s departure was a big shock to Timbers fans, who are now left with big questions.More >
Caleb Porter is no longer the head coach of the Portland Timbers, according to reports.More >
Caleb Porter is no longer the head coach of the Portland Timbers, according to reports.More >
Diego Valeri and his #8 jersey finished 12th, followed Darlington Nagbe’s #6 jersey at 16 and Diego Chara’s #21 jersey at 21 on the list.More >
Diego Valeri and his #8 jersey finished 12th, followed Darlington Nagbe’s #6 jersey at 16 and Diego Chara’s #21 jersey at 21 on the list.More >
Dylan Remick and Mauro Manotas scored to send the Houston Dynamo through to the Western Conference final after a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers in the second leg of their semifinal Sunday night.More >
Dylan Remick and Mauro Manotas scored to send the Houston Dynamo through to the Western Conference final after a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers in the second leg of their semifinal Sunday night.More >
Jeff Attinella had two saves to help the Portland Timbers to a 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Monday night in the opener of their Western Conference semifinal.More >
Jeff Attinella had two saves to help the Portland Timbers to a 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Monday night in the opener of their Western Conference semifinal.More >
Already the top-seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the Timbers now have their first date for the postseason.More >
Already the top-seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the Timbers now have their first date for the postseason.More >
UP NEXT: The Trail Blazers host the Pelicans on Saturday night.More >
UP NEXT: The Trail Blazers host the Pelicans on Saturday night.More >
A former walk-on returned home Thursday as Jonathan Smith took over the reins of Oregon State football.More >
A former walk-on returned home Thursday as Jonathan Smith took over the reins of Oregon State football.More >
Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.More >
Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.More >
Jonathan Smith was the starting quarterback for OSU in 2000, when the Beavers finished 11-1, shared the Pac-10 championship and defeated Notre Dame 41-9 in the Fiesta Bowl.More >
Jonathan Smith was the starting quarterback for OSU in 2000, when the Beavers finished 11-1, shared the Pac-10 championship and defeated Notre Dame 41-9 in the Fiesta Bowl.More >
16 teams, two brackets, two arenas to celebrate college hoops in the name of a man who is set to celebrate his 80th birthday, Phil Knight.More >
16 teams, two brackets, two arenas to celebrate college hoops in the name of a man who is set to celebrate his 80th birthday, Phil Knight.More >
Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns to give him 150 career TDs passing and also ran for a short score, and the Seattle Seahawks overcame a sloppy start to beat the San Francisco 49ers 24-13 on Sunday.More >
Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns to give him 150 career TDs passing and also ran for a short score, and the Seattle Seahawks overcame a sloppy start to beat the San Francisco 49ers 24-13 on Sunday.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers confirmed Saturday that former player and broadcaster Steve "Snapper" Jones has died.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers confirmed Saturday that former player and broadcaster Steve "Snapper" Jones has died.More >
Royce Freeman set a new Pac-12 record for career rushing touchdowns while running for 122 yards and two scores in Oregon's 69-10 rout of Oregon State on Saturday night in the 121st Civil War game.More >
Royce Freeman set a new Pac-12 record for career rushing touchdowns while running for 122 yards and two scores in Oregon's 69-10 rout of Oregon State on Saturday night in the 121st Civil War game.More >
C.J. McCollum scored 26, including 7 straight during a 10-0 game-closing run, as the Blazers overcame a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the short-handed Washington Wizards 108-105 Saturday.More >
C.J. McCollum scored 26, including 7 straight during a 10-0 game-closing run, as the Blazers overcame a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the short-handed Washington Wizards 108-105 Saturday.More >