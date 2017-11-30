Timbers announce club awards for 2017; Valeri named player of the year

Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.

The Timbers announced their club awards for the season Thursday.

The awards recognize achievements, performances and moments from the 2017 season.

Valeri was voted player of the year by his teammates and fans. It’s the second consecutive year he earned the honor from supporters of the Timbers. He was the players’ pick in 2014, as well.

Valeri recorded a team-high 21 goals and 11 assists in 32 regular season appearances. He started all 32 of those matches.

Valeri received the “Golden Boot” award as the Timbers’ leading scorer, as well as the “Community MVP” award for his off-the-field work in the community.

Roy Miller was named the team’s “unsung hero,” Diego Chara earned defender of the year honors and Jeremy Ebobisse was named the up-and-coming player of the year for Portland.

For more awards, including the play of the year, go to Timbers.com.

