Police: Man robs SE Portland restaurant at gunpoint

Police are searching for a man after he robbed a southeast Portland restaurant at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the China Wind Restaurant, located at 8355 Southeast Powell Boulevard.

When officers arrived to the restaurant, they spoke to employees who said the suspect displayed a handgun while demanding money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left the restaurant.

Officers, including a K9 unit, searched the area but did not find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build and a light brown complexion. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.