Man found sleeping in Washington Co. couple’s bedroom makes first court appearance

Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
Minutes after a man was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, another prisoner attacked him in court.More >
A local high school principal is warning his students and families about an e-cigarette that's now popular with a lot of teens called "Juul."More >
A local high school principal is warning his students and families about an e-cigarette that's now popular with a lot of teens called "Juul."More >
On Sunday, stargazers, astronomers and curious sky-watchers will get a chance to witness the first and only supermoon of 2017.More >
On Sunday, stargazers, astronomers and curious sky-watchers will get a chance to witness the first and only supermoon of 2017.More >
Jurors have found a Mexican man not guilty of murder in the killing of a woman on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate.More >
Jurors have found a Mexican man not guilty of murder in the killing of a woman on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate.More >
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night, according to Beaverton Police Department.More >
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night, according to Beaverton Police Department.More >
There is a happy ending to a local mystery that dates back 46 years now that a wedding ring discovered buried under asphalt is back on the finger of the man who lost it decades ago.More >
There is a happy ending to a local mystery that dates back 46 years now that a wedding ring discovered buried under asphalt is back on the finger of the man who lost it decades ago.More >
Embers opened in 1969 – one of just a handful of gay bars in the Portland area at the time.More >
Embers opened in 1969 – one of just a handful of gay bars in the Portland area at the time.More >
You may be one of the growing number of Americans (or global citizens) who has a bit of nomophobia.More >
You may be one of the growing number of Americans (or global citizens) who has a bit of nomophobia.More >
A missing 7-year-old Salem boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.More >
A missing 7-year-old Salem boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon has been found safe.More >
Before you plug in your space heater this winter, an Oregon fire department wants you to remember this important safety tip: don’t use a power strip or an extension cord.More >
Before you plug in your space heater this winter, an Oregon fire department wants you to remember this important safety tip: don’t use a power strip or an extension cord.More >