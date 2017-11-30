Man found sleeping in Washington Co. couple’s bedroom makes first court appearance

A Washington County couple woke up in the middle of the night to find a stranger sleeping on their bedroom floor, and Thursday the man arrested in the case made his first appearance in court on charges including burglary and theft.

Deputies said 64-year-old Ervin Solomon broke into the home on the 100 block of 107th Avenue through an unlocked sliding door early Wednesday morning.

The homeowner did not want to be on camera, but told FOX 12 he awoke to the sound of nylon rubbing together, but knew his wife – asleep next to him – wasn’t moving. That’s when he realized a stranger was on the floor.

The homeowner said the man, later identified as Solomon, seemed disoriented and kept saying, “I’m cold.”

They told him to leave and he did, but after he was ushered outside the couple realized their phones, wallets, a purse and camera, among other things, were missing.

Deputies said they tracked Solomon using the “Find My iPhone” app on those stolen phones, and found him hiding a few streets away.

The stolen property was recovered, including jewelry and other items believed to be stolen from a separate case.

Court records show Solomon is already a convicted felon who was on probation for burglary.

The homeowner told FOX 12 that whatever a person's history, if the best option in life at the age of 64 is prowling backyards to find unlocked doors to get warm, it’s sad and he feels sorry for Solomon.

Solomon was also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. Records show that weapon was a hunting-style knife deputies found on him at the time of the arrest.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.