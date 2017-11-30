Man who went to Turner fire station with gunshot wound charged with murder of wife

A man who showed up at a fire station in Turner with a gunshot wound is now facing the charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of his wife.

Clayton Roger Stanfill, 53, of Turner, was arraigned Thursday on the charge of murder.

The investigation began on Oct. 15 when Stanfill went to the Turner Fire Department with a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Deputies then searched his home on the 5000 block of Ash Street and found his wife dead.

Investigators said 52-year-old Judy Stanfill had been shot.

Detectives have not released any other details about the shooting.

Judy Stanfill was an employee at the Marion County Circuit Court.

Clayton Stanfill was arrested Oct. 20 after being released from the hospital for violating the terms of his parole. A grand jury later indicted him on the charge of murder.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday saying deputies would not be releasing any further details about the investigation and any additional information would come from the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

Clayton Stanfill is being held in jail without bail.

