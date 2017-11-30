Doernbecher oncology patients welcome Olympic visitor

An Olympic gold-medal-winner paid a visit to some young cancer patients at Doernbecher Children's Hospital Thursday morning.

Four-time Olympic medalist Kaitlin Sandeno stopped by the oncology clinic to meet with several kids.

The visit was part of the Jessie Rees Foundation's mission to help bring some much-needed joy to those who could really use it during the holidays.

Sandeno said that while fans are happy to see her, she is the one amazed by the spirit of the children she is visiting.

“When I come to the children’s hospitals, I see a lot of optimistic children a lot of positive vibes,” she told FOX 12. “What they're going through is terrible, and I would never wish it upon anybody, but it is mind-blowing how positive and optimistic these young children can be.”

Each year the foundation organizes a tour of 14 children's hospital locations across the West Coast.

The foundation was founded in honor of Jessie Rees, who was 12 years old when she was diagnosed with pediatric brain cancer and bravely fought the disease for nearly a year, always following the motto “Never Ever Give Up.” For more on the foundation, please visit NEGU.org.

