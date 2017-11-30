Police: 63-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle in SW Beaverton

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night, according to Beaverton Police Department.

According to police, a 63-year-old woman was walking with her bicycle when she was struck by a vehicle in front of Southridge High School, located at 9625 Southwest 125th Avenue.

Witnesses told police the woman was going between the bike path and the roadway as she walked.

The woman died due to injuries sustained from the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old student from Southridge High School, stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

According to police, the driver says he saw the woman walking her bike and then she was in front of his car and that there was nothing he could do to avoid hitting her.

TVF&R said SW 125th Avenue was closed for a couple of hours but has been reopened.

