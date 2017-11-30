Portland auto repair shop warns of car break-ins during holiday season

An auto repair shop in Portland says people are more at risk this holiday season for car prowlers. And according to police, car burglaries are up this year.

Kiley Lindsey is an installer at Apple Auto Glass. He's been in the industry his whole life and knows the holidays aren't just prime time for shoppers.

"Everybody's faced with the same situation this time of the year," said Lindsey. "Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, people getting time off, kids get off of school, people have idle time, so we do see a lot this time of the year."

Apple Auto Glass tracks crimes with a map they ask customers to mark. It's wiped clean every week.

Want to take a guess where this auto glass shop recorded the most car prowls this week? They wipe their map clean every 7 days, and encourage customers to pin the location of the crime. More at 10:00 on @fox12oregon. pic.twitter.com/ntkLNb0B0D — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) December 1, 2017

"I would say that the biggest problem areas are in the downtown area," Lindsey said.

And the number one mistake, Lindsey says, is a left-behind backpack. Or during this time of year - Christmas shopping bags.

"I would say put them in the trunk, hide them. Keep them out of the eyes of thieves," said Lindsey.

It's also a good idea for people to remember to take everything out of their car before they leave, so thieves aren't as tempted to break inside.

