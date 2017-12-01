New project aims to increase safety on Powell Boulevard

The Oregon Department of Transportation hopes a new $3.7 million project will make Powell Boulevard safer.

The stretch of roadway that will be worked on, Southeast Powell Boulevard between 20th Avenue and 34th Avenue, has a history of safety problems and has become a high priority for safety improvements, according to ODOT.

The project includes new flashing beacons, high visibility striping and center islands, improved street lighting and signage, and increased visibility of bicyclists, pedestrians and motorists.

Many people say they're ready for a change in that area.

"I'm very glad that there's something kind of happening because there are some very interesting intersections that are challenging for pedestrians, but also cars trying to get onto Powell either direction," said Yvonne Gergen, who has lived in the area for 38 years.

The Southeast Powell Boulevard Safety Project will begin in February or March of 2018.

For more information about the project, visit powellblvdsafety.org.

