Police: Pedestrian found dead in possible MAX crash in SE Portland

Portland police are investigating the death of a person Friday morning in a possible crash involving two MAX trains.

At 6:13 a.m., officers responded to the area of Southeast 17th Avenue and McLoughlin Boulevard on the report of a pedestrian down on the MAX tracks. The caller was a MAX Operator and told police the person appeared to be dead.

When officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they determined the person was deceased.

Pedestrian hit and killed by possibly 2 @trimet MAX trains at SE 17 & McLoughlin. No details yet on how it happened. Live reports #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/CEgFaI7ZJX — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) December 1, 2017

Police said there are few details known about the incident, but initial information indicates two different MAX trains could have been involved in a crash.

MAX Orange Line service was disrupted and traffic is being redirected as police investigate.

MAX Orange Line disrupted due to collision with pedestrian at SE 17th & Holgate. Buses serving stations from SE Park Ave to SE 12th & Clinton. Expect delays — TriMet (@trimet) December 1, 2017

UPDATE: Location of collision is SE 17th & McLoughlin — TriMet (@trimet) December 1, 2017

Police said there was no estimate for when MAX Orange Line service would resume.

The identity of the pedestrian was not released.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.