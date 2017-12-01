Police: Pedestrian found dead on MAX tracks in SE Portland

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on MAX tracks in southeast Portland Friday morning.

At 6:13 a.m., officers responded to the area of Southeast 17th Avenue and McLoughlin Boulevard on the report of a pedestrian down on the MAX tracks. The 911 caller told police the person appeared to be dead.

When officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they determined the man was deceased.

Pedestrian hit and killed by possibly 2 @trimet MAX trains at SE 17 & McLoughlin. No details yet on how it happened. Live reports #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/CEgFaI7ZJX — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) December 1, 2017

Police said preliminary information indicated the man was lying on the tracks prior to being struck by a southbound MAX train. The operator of a second MAX train was the 911 caller.

Investigators are working to determine how the man came to be lying on the tracks and if lying down was an intentional act or not.

MAX service was disrupted as police investigated at the scene.

MAX Orange Line disrupted due to collision with pedestrian at SE 17th & Holgate. Buses serving stations from SE Park Ave to SE 12th & Clinton. Expect delays — TriMet (@trimet) December 1, 2017

UPDATE: Location of collision is SE 17th & McLoughlin — TriMet (@trimet) December 1, 2017

The Orange Line service resumed just before 11 a.m.

The identity of the man has not been released.

