Police: Pedestrian found dead on MAX tracks in SE Portland

Police: Pedestrian found dead on MAX tracks in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on MAX tracks in southeast Portland Friday morning.

At 6:13 a.m., officers responded to the area of Southeast 17th Avenue and McLoughlin Boulevard on the report of a pedestrian down on the MAX tracks. The 911 caller told police the person appeared to be dead.

When officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they determined the man was deceased.

Police said preliminary information indicated the man was lying on the tracks prior to being struck by a southbound MAX train. The operator of a second MAX train was the 911 caller. 

Investigators are working to determine how the man came to be lying on the tracks and if lying down was an intentional act or not. 

MAX service was disrupted as police investigated at the scene. 

The Orange Line service resumed just before 11 a.m. 

The identity of the man has not been released. 

